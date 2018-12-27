Dickinson (back) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Dickinson will miss his second match due to his back spasms, but the team seems optimistic that he will be ready sooner rather than later. The center's absence will stretch the middle of the Stars lineup, as it is also without Martin Hanzal (back). Prior to getting hurt, Dickinson was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper.