Stars' Jason Dickinson: Ruled out against Predators
Dickinson (back) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dickinson will miss his second match due to his back spasms, but the team seems optimistic that he will be ready sooner rather than later. The center's absence will stretch the middle of the Stars lineup, as it is also without Martin Hanzal (back). Prior to getting hurt, Dickinson was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...