Dickinson scored the game-winning goal and had two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Dickinson scored his fourth goal of the season late in the second period to give Dallas a 3-1. After being held without a point in 10 games during October, Dickinson has come alive in November with all four of his goals and eight points, along with a plus-9 rating. The 24-year-old has been especially hot over the last week-plus, amassing three goals and three assists in his last five games.