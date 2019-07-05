Dickinson filed for salary arbitration Friday.

The Stars extended a qualifying offer of $918,750 to Dickinson on June 25, but the Canadian seemingly wants something more. Dickinson recorded six goals and 16 assists over 67 games last season for Dallas while making appearances in both the top offensive line and the power play unit during the playoffs. Therefore, there's good reason that the Stars would make a deal with the restricted free agent before the arbitration hearing.