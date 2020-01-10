Dickinson picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Dickinson got the puck to Roope Hintz, who buried the empty-net goal to seal the Stars' win. Through 40 games, Dickinson has a modest 13 points, 59 hits, 47 shots, 35 blocks and a plus-8 rating. He's only likely to interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.