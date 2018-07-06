Stars' Jason Dickinson: Settles one-year deal
Dickinson signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with the Stars on Friday.
Dickinson's cap hit was actually higher on his previous entry-level contract, but he'll at least have another year to prove that he belongs in Dallas after recording three goals and two assists over his first 38 games in the NHL.
