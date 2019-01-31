Dickinson (lower body) has been ruled out both Friday against the Wild and Saturday against the Predators, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson exited Wednesday's game with what was initially believed to be a minor issue. Unfortunately, it's severe enough to leave the Stars potentially shorthanded up front. If neither Valeri Nichushkin (upper body) nor Martin Hanzal (back) is ready to return, the Stars may be forced to reach into the minor-league ranks for reinforcements.