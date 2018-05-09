Stars' Jason Dickinson: Slated for bigger NHL role
Dickinson could see more ice time in the NHL next season, the Dallas Morning News reports.
Dickinson was a perpetual shuffler between the Stars and minor-league affiliate AHL Texas in 2017-18, but the Ken Hitchcock regime is over and the big club has welcomed rookie bench boss Jim Montgomery into the mix, so changes are in order. As the first-round (29th overall) pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, there's a lot to like about Dickinson's long-term potential from a fantasy hockey standpoint.
