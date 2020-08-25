Dickinson picked up an assist and three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.
Dickinson has now recorded helpers in consecutive outings after going without a point in the Stars' first nine playoff games. The 25-year-old has added 21 hits and 13 shots on goal in 11 appearances.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Manages helper Saturday•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Notches assist in loss•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Two points in Carolina•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Collects assist in overtime loss•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Productive start to February•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Picks up assist in win•