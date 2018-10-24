Stars' Jason Dickinson: Snags helper in home win
Dickinson registered an assist to go along with three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 home win over the Kings.
Dickinson collected his first point of the season with the even-strength apple to Blake Comeau. Yes, Dickinson was Dallas' first-round (29th overall) selection from the 2013 draft, but he's only been averaging 9:40 of ice time this season. Obviously, It's difficult to depend on a guy for fantasy purposes when he barely hits the ice.
