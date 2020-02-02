Play

Dickinson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Dickinson tallied at 18:42 of the second period, tying the game at one. He had gone four games without a point entering Saturday. For the season, the 24-year-old has 15 points, 63 shots on net and 67 hits through 47 contests as mostly a middle-six forward.

