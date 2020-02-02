Stars' Jason Dickinson: Snaps mild drought
Dickinson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
Dickinson tallied at 18:42 of the second period, tying the game at one. He had gone four games without a point entering Saturday. For the season, the 24-year-old has 15 points, 63 shots on net and 67 hits through 47 contests as mostly a middle-six forward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.