Dickinson registered an assist, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Dickinson provided the primary helper on Taylor Fedun's second-period marker. The 24-year-old forward has five points in his last six games, which is all of his offense in 18 contests this season. Dickinson had 22 points in 67 outings last season -- he's got the potential to produce offense and could help fantasy owners in deeper formats.