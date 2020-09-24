Dickinson scored a short-handed goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3. He also contributed two PIM and two hits.

Dickinson unleashed a one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle to get the Stars on the board midway through the first period. It was the second goal in the last three games for the 25-year-old, who had gone his first 16 playoff tilts without a goal. Centering Dallas' fourth line between Andrew Cogliano and Nick Caamano, Dickinson received just under 18 minutes of ice time and won five of seven faceoffs (71.4 percent).