Stars' Jason Dickinson: Surfaces on IR
The Stars placed Dickinson (back) on injured reserve Friday.
Dickinson's placement on IR was made retroactive do Dec. 22, so he'll be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, although at this juncture there's no telling when that might be. Either way, there's no need for fantasy owners to keep tabs on the 23-year-old pivot's status, as he's only totaled five goals and 11 points in 34 games this campaign.
