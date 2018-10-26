Stars' Jason Dickinson: Surprising three-point night
Dickinson scored two goals and added an assist Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Ducks.
It was a huge night for a guy with six points (three goals, three assists) in 44 career NHL games. Dickinson has a surprising four points in his last two games. We don't think he's a fantasy target, but he sure made fans happy on Thursday.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Snags helper in home win•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Settles one-year deal•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Ready for standard contract with Dallas•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Slated for bigger NHL role•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Bumped back to AHL•
-
Stars' Jason Dickinson: Bumped up to Big D•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.