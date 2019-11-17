Stars' Jason Dickinson: Two-point effort in OT win
Dickinson scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers.
He opened the scoring by ripping home a Tyler Seguin feed, then helped set up Miro Heiskanen for a tally in the second period. Dickinson only has two goals and four points this season, but all four have come in the last five games, potentially putting the 24-year-old on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.
