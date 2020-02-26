Dickinson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Remarkably, it's his first multi-point performance since Nov. 21. Dickinson has been far from a consistent source of offense this season, managing only one assist in his prior nine games coming into Tuesday, but he was clicking with Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov as the line racked up three goals and seven points on the night.