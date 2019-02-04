Dickinson (lower body) will suit up versus Arizona on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dickinson has played in just three of the Stars' previous 16 outings due to various injuries. Even when he is in the lineup, the 23-year-old is averaging just 12:38 of ice time. Despite limited minutes and injury absences, the Ontario native has already set career highs in goals (five), assists (six) and games played (37).