Stars' Jason Dickinson: Will play against Coyotes
Dickinson (lower body) will suit up versus Arizona on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dickinson has played in just three of the Stars' previous 16 outings due to various injuries. Even when he is in the lineup, the 23-year-old is averaging just 12:38 of ice time. Despite limited minutes and injury absences, the Ontario native has already set career highs in goals (five), assists (six) and games played (37).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...