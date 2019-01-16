Stars' Jason Dickinson: Will play Thursday
Dickinson (back) will be back in action for Thursday's clash with the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dickinson's return will end an 11-game stint on the sidelines due to his back injury. The center was goalless in his previous eight contest before getting hurt and managed a meager one helper during that stretch. If he does in fact slot into a second-line role with Jason Spezza and Andrew Cogliano, it could be the spark Dickinson needs to get back on the scoresheet.
