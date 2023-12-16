Robertson logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Robertson helped out on a Joe Pavelski tally in the first period. Through seven games in December, Robertson has three goals and four assists, continuing his momentum from the end of November. Overall, the star winger has 27 points (11 on the power play), 68 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating through 28 appearances. The Stars' top line hasn't been as dominant as last year, but they're still among the best in the league.