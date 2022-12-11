Robertson recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Robertson set up a Jamie Benn goal in the second period. Following an 18-game point streak, Robertson had gone two contests without getting on the scoresheet before earning an assist Saturday. The 23-year-old remains firmly among the NHL's elite scorers with 23 goals, 19 helpers, 122 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and 15 power-play points in 28 outings this season.