Robertson notched two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

This was Robertson's third multi-point effort in the last four games. The 26-year-old winger has 16 points over 13 contests in January, raising his season totals to 30 goals, 32 assists, 192 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-20 rating over 53 appearances. He's earned 26 of his points on the power play, and his improved numbers in that area have been the driving force behind his overall success this season.