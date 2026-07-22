Stars' Jason Robertson: Agrees to one-year deal

Robertson signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Stars on Tuesday.

Robertson will avoid the arbitration hearing he had scheduled for Saturday. The winger's short-term contract allows him to stay with the Stars for 2026-27, though the value of the contract makes it potentially easier for the team to trade him at some point this season if it becomes clear he won't sign a long-term extension ahead of unrestricted free agency next summer. Robertson will head into the campaign as the Stars' top left wing and a reliable power-play option, so fantasy managers can draft the 40-goal, 100-point threat with confidence in the first couple of rounds this fall.