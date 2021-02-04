Robertson will be promoted to Dallas' active roster and enter the lineup for Thursday's game versus Columbus, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Robertson has stuck with the taxi squad for the Stars' last six games, but he'll slot into a bottom-six role for Thursday's contest. The 21-year-old winger has gone scoreless in two appearances this season.
