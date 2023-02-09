Robertson racked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
Robertson started the sequence that led to Jani Hakanpaa's goal in the second period, then assisted on Roope Hintz's third-period empty-netter. The two-point night raised Robertson's season point total to 69 in 52 games. Only five players have more.
