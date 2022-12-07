Robertson was limited to four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Robertson and Mitch Marner had the two longest active point streaks entering their teams' clash Tuesday, but only Marner's streak survived. Robertson had 21 goals and 13 assists during his 18-game run that began Oct. 27. He'll look to start a new run Thursday versus the Senators.

