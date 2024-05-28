Robertson scored three goals and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Robertson entered Monday with no goals over his last 10 games. Part of that slump coincided with the absence of Roope Hintz, who returned from an upper-body injury and assisted on the first two goals of Robertson's hat trick in this comeback win. Robertson is up to six goals, 16 points, 33 shots on net, 23 hits, 19 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 16 playoff appearances.