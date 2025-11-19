Stars' Jason Robertson: Carries offense with two-goal night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.
The 26-year-old winger got the Stars on the board in the second period before getting another puck past David Rittich with less than two minutes left in the third as Dallas tried to mount a late comeback. Robertson has been on fire over the last week, finding the back of the net in four straight games and scoring eight goals in total during that surge. On the season, he's up to 11 goals and 25 points in 20 contests as he regains the form that saw him post a career-best 46 goals and 109 points in 2022-23.
