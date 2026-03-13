Robertson scored two goals, recorded two power-play assists and placed three shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over Edmonton.

Robertson went off Thursday for his largest single-game output on offense this season. He tallied an unassisted goal in the first, another goal early in the second period and two power-play assists on tallies scored by Wyatt Johnston and Jamie Benn, respectively. With the four-point game, Robertson now has 36 goals, 42 assists, 226 shots on net, 39 hits and 26 blocked shots across 65 games this season. At 78 points, he is tied for ninth in the NHL and is just two points away from matching his output of 80 from each of the past two seasons. He has five multi-point games since the Olympic break and is proving to be one of the game's true stars this season.