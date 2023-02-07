Robertson posted an assist and seven shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Robertson put up eight goals and four assists during a productive January. He helped out on a Roope Hintz goal in the second period of Monday's game, and Robertson also had a tally in the shootout. The 23-year-old winger is up to 33 goals, 34 helpers, 206 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 52 appearances as the Stars' best forward.