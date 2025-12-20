Robertson scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added six PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 8-3 win over the Ducks.

Robertson scored twice in the second period after helping out on a Roope Hintz tally in the first. The first of Robertson's goals came on the power play. He had gone three contests without a point entering Friday, which was his longest slump of the season. The winger is up to 22 goals, 43 points (19 on the power play), 139 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-16 rating over 36 appearances in a top-six role.