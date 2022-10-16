Robertson scored a goal and was credited with two assists, leading the Stars to a 5-1 win over the Predators.

Robertson is nearing a point-per-game status. With three points Saturday, the 23-year-old left winger has 129 points in 130 career NHL games. In two appearances this season, he already has four points. Robertson is coming off a 41-goal, 79-point campaign and appears poised to continue to thrive with linemates Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz. The trio combined for eight points and a plus-9 rating Saturday.