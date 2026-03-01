Robertson scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Robertson helped out on Wyatt Johnston's goal in the second period to get the Stars on the board, and Johnston returned the favor in overtime. With five points over four games in February, Robertson remains strong on offense. He leads Dallas with 33 goals and is at 68 points (28 on the power play), 210 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-21 rating over 59 appearances this season. A third 40-goal campaign seems likely, and he should also surpass the 80-point totals he's posted in each of the last two regular seasons.