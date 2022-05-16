Robertson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames in Game 7.

Robertson ended the series on a three-game point streak, but it wasn't enough to keep the Stars' season going. The winger had one goal, three helpers, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in seven postseason contests in his first taste of the playoffs. After a breakout sophomore season -- 41 goals, 79 points in 74 outings -- Robertson won't come cheap in fantasy drafts for 2022-23.