Robertson logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.
Robertson finished the first round with two goals and five assists over six contests. His helper Friday was his first even-strength point of the playoffs -- he's been a key part of the Stars' power-play success. The 23-year-old winger also has 23 shots on net, six hits and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason.
