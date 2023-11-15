Robertson picked up a power-play assist and fired seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Robertson has amassed three goals and three helpers over his last six contests. He's starting to get back to the level that has made him a safe early-round pick over the last couple of seasons. Overall, the 24-year-old has 14 points (five on the power play), 44 shots, eight hits, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 15 appearances.