Robertson recorded a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Robertson extended his point streak to six games (one goals, eight assists) when he set up a Jamie Benn tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Robertson has earned his last four points, all helpers, on the power play across the last three games. The winger continues to put up impressive offense -- he now has 52 points (21 on the power play), 153 shots and a plus-19 rating through 37 contests this season. He's on pace for a 100-point campaign, and he's potentially got some room to spare if he cools off slightly in the second half.