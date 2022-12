Robertson dished out two assists during a 4-2 victory over the visiting Canadiens on Friday.

Robertson, who entered Friday fifth in NHL scoring with 48 points, reached the half-century mark after flashing more offensive flair on the power play. The 23-year-old left winger drew primary helpers on Roope Hintz's two tallies, lifting the Stars to a 2-2 third-period tie. Robertson, who generated a game-high six shots in 23:19 of ice time Friday, paces the Stars with 19 power-play points.