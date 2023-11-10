Robertson scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Robertson has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last six games, posting two goals and four assists in that span. The winger is up to three tallies, 10 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests. He's shooting just 10 percent -- his lowest mark over a full season is 13.4 percent, so there's some room for improvement.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Supplies helper•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Points in three straight games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Scores in Wednesday's win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Posts two helpers in victory•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two-point effort in Tuesday's win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Produces helper in overtime win•