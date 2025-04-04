Robertson notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.
This was Robertson's fourth multi-point effort over his last five contests. In that span, he has four goals and five assists. The winger had a hand in goals by Roope Hintz and Lian Bichsel in Thursday's win. Robertson is up to 77 points (33 goals, 44 assists), 199 shots on net, 55 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 75 outings this season as a reliable top-line producer.
