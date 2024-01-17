Robertson notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Robertson thrived on the Stars' new-look top line, helping out on goals by Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston. During his six-game point streak, Robertson has three goals and five assists, including four power-play points. The winger has racked up 15 tallies, 30 helpers, 125 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 43 appearances.