Robertson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Robertson helped out on second-period tallies by Jamie Benn and Mason Marchment. This was Robertson's first multi-point effort since Feb. 13. The 24-year-old winger put up seven points over 11 contests between then and now, as he remains steady on offense in a first-line role. He's up to 21 goals, 42 helpers, 185 shots on net, 21 power-play points and a plus-15 rating through 65 outings overall.