Robertson notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Robertson set up a Tyler Seguin tally in the first period as well as Roope Hintz's hat-trick-clinching goal in the third. All three of Robertson's points through two playoff games have come with the man advantage. He's added 11 shots on net, four hits and a minus-1 rating.