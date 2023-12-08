Robertson logged two assists, including one on the power play, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Capitals.

Robertson helped out on both of Roope Hintz's third-period markers. The 24-year-old Robertson also had the only shootout tally to help secure the win in a game the Stars never led. The winger had endured his first multi-game point drought since he started the year with a pair of scoreless outings, but that's over with his two assists. Robertson has 24 points, 62 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 contests overall.