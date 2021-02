Robertson produced a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Robertson is on a three-game point streak after Thursday's performance. He has one goal and three helpers in that span, which is all of his offense through six games this year. After a somewhat slow start, the second-round pick from 2017 has settled into a second-line role alongside Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov. The speedy trio will look to keep it going Saturday against the Hurricanes.