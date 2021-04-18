Robertson recorded a pair of assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Robertson set up goals by Joe Pavelski and John Klingberg in a span of 20 seconds during the second period. With four goals and four helpers in his last six games, Robertson is playing like a true first-line winger. He has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists), 90 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 38 contests overall.