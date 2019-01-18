Robertson racked up four assists in OHL Niagara's 10-0 rout of Hamilton on Thursday.

Robertson has now posted a ridiculous 28 points in 12 games since being traded to the IceDogs from Kingston. In addition to his production at the junior level, Robertson had a strong showing in helping the United States take home the silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship over the holiday season. Robertson is a poor skater and really labors getting around the ice at times, but there is no doubt he is an elite offensive player with the puck on his stick. Dynasty league owners should roll the dice on Dallas's 2017 second-round selection.