Robertson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Robertson had the secondary helper on a Joe Pavelski goal in the second period. While his goal-scoring funk is up to seven games, Robertson has produced five helpers over his last three outings. He's at two tallies, 10 assists, eight power-play points, 36 shots on net, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 12 playoff contests.