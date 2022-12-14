Robertson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.
Robertson helped out on Roope Hintz's buzzer-beating tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Since the end of his 18-game point streak, Robertson's offense has stumbled a bit -- he has two helpers in his last five outings. The 23-year-old winger is up to 23 tallies, 20 helpers, 124 shots on net and a plus-18 rating through 30 appearances.
