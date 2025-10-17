Robertson notched two power-play assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Robertson's second helper was the 400th point of his career, a milestone he reached in 378 games. The 26-year-old has been dynamic to start 2025-26, earning two goals, four assists, three power-play points, 21 shots on net, three hits and a plus-4 rating across four appearances. He's mostly played in a middle-six role, though the Stars continue to do a fair amount of interchanging among their forward trios.