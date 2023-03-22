Robertson registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Robertson set up a Miro Heiskanen shot that caromed off the boards and into the net in the first period. Six of Robertson's 16 points through 11 outings in March have come on the power play. The 23-year-old winger is up to 41 tallies, 48 helpers, 31 power-play points, 276 shots on net and a plus-30 rating through 71 contests this season.